By Taiwo Okanlawon

British media personality and columnist, Katie Hopkins has mocked Nigerians after a video showing the security guard’s futile effort trying to put out the fire in Balogun market building with bowls of water, went viral.

Katie Hopkins took to her social media page to react to the viral video with a caption that shames Nigeria.

She wrote: “Next time you want to criticise our fantastic British firefighters, be glad you aren’t Nigeria.”

Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed as fire razed the popular Market on Lagos Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, battled to prevail on the inferno.