A suspect has been arrested in Mexico near the Arizona border in connection with the massacre of nine U.S. citizens made up of three women and six children.

Mexico’s Agency for Criminal Investigation in the state of Sonora said that the suspect — whose name, age, and sex were not released — was found in the town of Agua Prieta, right across the border from Douglas, Arizona.

The agency said it is still analysing whether he was involved in the massacre of the Americans, members of a popular Mormon family, LeBaron.

According to the statement, the suspect was holding two bound and gagged hostages inside a vehicle. Investigators also found four assault rifles and a bulletproof SUV.

The suspect was also found in possession of two .223 long guns, a .308 long gun, ten .223 callers, a .308 stocked loader and a 50-gauge Barret long rifle.

“Likewise, two vehicles were secured, one white Dodge RAM model 2019, with theft report in Phoenix, Arizona, and a vehicle of the GMC Yukon 2011 model, as well as the assurance of two vehicles, one of them armoured”, the statement said in Spanish.

The victims of Monday massacre lived in a Mormon community in northern Mexico, about 100 miles south of the Arizona border. They all left the community at the same time, driving in three separate SUVs. Some of the victims were traveling back to the United States, while others were heading to a neighboring town to attend a wedding.

While the convoy of SUVs was driving on a remote road, they were ambushed and sprayed with gunfire. According to CBS News, the gunmen shot so many bullets that at least one of the SUVs exploded.

Among those killed were 8-month old twins, Titus and Tiana Miller. However, eight children survived.

Some of the survivors are seriously wounded, including a 9-month-old who was shot in the chest and a 4-year-old shot in the back.

Apart from the twins, other victims were Christina Marie Langford Johnson, 29; Dawna Langford, 43; Trevor Langford, 11; and Rogan Langford, 2., Rhonita Miller, 30; Howard Miller, 12; Krystal Miller, 10.