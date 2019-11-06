In furtherance of its avowed commitment to enrich lives in various Nigerian communities, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has continued to raise the Corporate Social Investment (CSI) bar in Nigeria.

The latest CSI project commissioned by the organisation was the renovation of a set of classrooms at Ladipo Primary School, Mushin, Lagos, by the Business Development Unit of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Ltd., a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC.

In his welcome remarks at the official handover of the facility, Eric Fajemisin, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, identified the Stanbic IBTC Group’s CSI pillars as education, health and economic empowerment. He revealed that Stanbic IBTC employees voluntarily fund CSI initiatives while the organisation complements the amount they have raised through matching funds.

He added: “We chose to renovate these classrooms because of our love for education, these young students as well as this community.

We believe that we cannot make much progress as a country without a well-educated workforce.”

In a message of appreciation to Stanbic IBTC, Hon. Olayiwola Olawale, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing the Mushin Constituency said that he was glad to see a corporate body like Stanbic IBTC contributing towards the growth of education in his constituency.

He said: “What Stanbic IBTC has done here is to make the learning environment more conducive for our pupils. I’m also using this opportunity to call on the staff of other corporate bodies to come to the aid of the students. Government alone cannot foot the bill of education.”

In a related development, the company earlier renovated and furnished both the Ayantuga Primary Health Care Centre, Mushin, and the Ajaebo Primary Healthcare Centre, Idi-Araba, with life-saving medical facilities, to enable the provision of better healthcare services to the communities.

While the employees of Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Ltd were responsible for the CSI initiative at Ayantuga Primary Health Care Centre, the Risk Management Department of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC took care of the intervention at Ajaebo Primary Healthcare Centre.

At Ayantuga, Anselem Igbo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers explained: “We chose this hospital because we believe a greater number of people will benefit from this CSI project. We believe in the need to have a good environment for patients undergoing various forms of treatment so that they can recuperate faster.”

In response, Dr. Onasanya Oluwatosin, Medical Officer, Ayantuga Primary Health Care Centre said: “We are thankful to God and we are thankful to Stanbic IBTC, who have deemed it fit to partner with us in renovating this facility for the use by the community and the local government.”

During the handover of the facility at Ajeabo Primary Healthcare Centre, Mr. Kayode Agbetoye, Head, Physical Channels Investigations, Stanbic IBTC, pointed out that the facility was refurbished to cater to the health needs of the people living within the community. He said: “Giving back to the society is part of our DNA at Stanbic IBTC and we are happy doing that. We are happy positively affecting lives and touching people.”

Expressing his gratitude to the management of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Hon. Olanrewaju Emmanuel Bamigboye, Chairman, Mushin Local Government Area, LGA, thanked the company for taking cognizance of the health of Nigerians and providing healthcare facilities to treat and prevent diseases in the society.