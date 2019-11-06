The police on Wednesday arraigned Yakubu Zakari, a driver for Julius Berger in an Upper Area Court in Zuba, FCT, for an alleged hit-and-run accident.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr. Chinedu Ogada, told the court that on Oct. 15, Zakari, who lives in Dutsen Alhaji, a suburb of the FCT, dangerously drove a Toyota Hilux with registration number RBC 939 XA, a property of Julius Berger PLC with fleet number B4666 on the Madalla-Zuba expressway.

He said that the defendant knocked down a pedestrian, Ms. Anyanwu Juliana, who died as the result of the accident. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 27 and 45 of the Road Traffic Act.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Defence Counsel, O.J. Ada, applied for the bail of the driver, adding the driver has been on police bail and he will not tamper with the bail when granted. He also told the court that his client would provide a reliable surety.

In his ruling, Mr. Gambo Garba, presiding Upper Area Court Judge, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million and one surety who must be a grade level 12 officer in the like sum.

He, therefore, adjourned the matter until Nov. 28 for hearing.