Netherlands early Wednesday ended Nigeris’s Golden Esglets campaign for a sixth FIFA U-17 World Cup, beating them 3-1.

Sontje Hansen was the Dutch man who sent the five-time champions home, scoring the winners three goals, with the first one recorded in the 4th minute.

Nigeria’s Olakunle Olusegun quickly responded with an equalizer in the 12 minute. But three minutes after Hansen put the Dutch on the front seat again.

The first half ended 2-1 in favour of the Dutch.

The Golden Eaglets known as comeback kings when down, failed to re-enact the magic. in the second half, though statistically they had more shots towards goal than the Dutch. It was 24-12. Nine of Nigeria’s 24 goal attempts were blocked by the Dutch keeper and one hit the woodwork.

Hansen effectively killed the Eaglets when he scored his third goal to make a hat-trick from the spot in the 80th minute.

The match at Estádio Olímpico, Goiania, was the first time Nigeria and the Netherlands clashed at this level of the World Cup.

The Golden Eaglets joined Angola on the exit train out of the Brazil tournament. Angola lost earlier to Korea Republic.

The only African team left in the tournament is Senegal. The team will face Spain on Wednesday night.