By Taiwo Okanlawon

An officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and two other persons have died in an accident involving a Benz, Mack tipper and FRSC Hilux van around Guru Maharaji on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Ibadan.

The incident that occurred at about 1 pm today (Wednesday) also left many injured.

An eyewitness, Oluwaseyi Ayobami told P.M. News that the accident was caused by officials of the FRSC who were in pursuit of a tipper driver who refused to settle them.

” I learnt the FRSC guys were pursuing a tipper and in the process, they double-crossed the tipper on speed and the Benz rammed into them.

“Some of the officers escaped while the one in the video wasn’t lucky.

“Police came to the scene but they parked on the other side and couldn’t move near. I guess they were scared of the mob at the scene,” he added.

As at the time of filing this report, the dead have not been evacuated from the scene of the accident.

Three people died (including FRSC officer) in an accident that just happened at Guru Maharaj Ji on Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Reports say officials of @FRSCNigeria caused the accident because they were chasing truck for a bribe. @Gidi_Traffic @seyiamakinde @UrbanCulture16 pic.twitter.com/hfND16yaqw — Táíwò Àlàbí HO2/ RegularGuy (@taiwoalabiho2) November 6, 2019