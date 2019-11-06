Kylie Jenner has been criticized for posting a series of Instagram videos of herself while driving.

The reality star and makeup mogul, 22, uploaded posts to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday as she headed to her mother Kris Jenner’s birthday lunch.

Kylie was behind the wheel of her new $3million Bugatti and filmed herself driving in Los Angeles while listening to music.

Mouthing lyrics to the Kid Cudi track My World, Kylie was dressed in a strappy white top, while her distinctive pale pink manicure glimpsed in the video confirmed it was her behind the wheel and filming.

California has several laws banning the use of cellphones while behind the wheel, including texting, with fines for a first offense $20. For second and subsequent offenses, the fine is $50.

Fans took to Twitter to slam the star for using her phone behind the wheel, with one tweeting: ‘see, this is what we DONT do@KylieJenner, being on your phone and driving is ILLEGAL and DANGEROUS.’

Another wrote: ‘I honestly don’t understand how nobody has called @KylieJenner out for using her phone whilst driving. I’ve seen her do it on her insta stories numerous times! Seeing as she’s got such a following it’s not setting a great example! Winds me up so much!’

‘Why does kylie Jenner constantly take videos of herself driving??? does she genuinely think it makes her look cool because all I see is an immature girl with no consideration for the people she’s putting in danger.’ agreed on another tweet.

A representative for Kylie has been contacted by MailOnline for comment.

Kylie took to Instagram last month to share videos of her brand new Bugatti Chiron – which retails beginning at $3 million – featuring a distinctive orange interior.