The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna Zonal Office on Wednesday handed over four vehicles recovered during investigation of some management staff of the Federal University, Dutsin -ma, Katsina State.

The University officials were alleged via a petition to the EFCC, to have committed criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of public funds and procurement fraud.

The case was reported to the Commission on September 10, 2016 by the Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu against the former vice Chancellor, Professor James O. I. Ayatse; Registrar, Muhammad Yusuf Abubakar and the Busar, Sadiq Momoh Jimoh.