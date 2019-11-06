In keeping with sanitizing the country of digital malpractices, officers of the EFCC drafted from different zonal offices and the headquarters were at a four-day training programme on cyber-crime and digital forensics investigations, at the EFCC Academy Karu, Abuja from the 28th to 31st of October 2019.

The training was part of the efforts of the Ag. Executive Chairman’s resolve to enhance the skill set of EFCC operatives in the various fields of their operational investigations to checkmate the current surge of online fraud.

Suraj Sanusi, the Head of the Operational Studies Unit, said the training was designed to improve the capacity of staff in the area of Cybercrime and Digital Forensics based on the need assessment conducted by the Academy and also the Commission’s efforts of sharpening staff skills and updating their knowledge necessary to tackle the rising incidences of Cybercrime in Nigeria and beyond.