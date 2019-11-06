The EFCC, on Monday, November 4, 2019, arraigned the duo of Abdullahi Adebayo Gold and Danazumi Abdulwaheed Ayinde, before Justice S.C. Oriji of the FCT High Court, Apo, on a 10-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and money laundering to the tune of N9.4million (Nine Million, Four Hundred and Sixteen Thousand, Five Hundred and Seventy-Seven Naira, Seventy One Kobo).

Gold (M) and Danazumi Abdulwaheed Ayinde (M) sometime in 2011 in Abuja, being entrusted with property to wit; the sum of N9,416,577.71 (Nine Million Four hundred and Sixteen Thousand, Five Hundred and Seventy-seven Naira, Seventy One Kobo), being a contract sum awarded by Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to Goldsworth Engineering Service Ltd, did dishonestly convert same to his personal use.

The offence is contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 312 of the same law.