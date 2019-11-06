2018 Big Brother Naija first runner up Cynthia Nwadiora, popular as Cee turns 27 today.

The actress and lawyer is excited for her achievements as she disclosed in a post that those things she used to wish for, are mostly what she has now.

She wrote on social media:

Hello 27!

What a year 26 was, what a chapter! I am so blessed, so grateful to be living a life I used to dream of. I am still dreaming, and I have a feeling 27 will manifest more of my dreams into reality.

Thank you for all the love, the support, the prayers. I see it all but most importantly, I feel it.

Cheers to 27 🥂