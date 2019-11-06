Boris Johnson to name new EU commissioner

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a letter from European Commission President-elect, Ursula von der Leyen asking him to propose candidates for her team of top officials, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Britain had refused to nominate an EU commissioner, arguing that it would be out of the European Union on Nov. 1, when the new commission was due to take over.

However, as a condition for obtaining a new Brexit extension, Johnson committed to naming a commissioner in October.

Von der Leyen’s start has been delayed after the European Parliament rejected some of her nominees. The president-elect asked Johnson to reply rapidly, in the shortest delay possible, her spokeswoman, Dana Spinant, said given her aim to enter office with her new commissioners on Dec. 1.

She also encouraged the British premier to put forward a woman for the post.