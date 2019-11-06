Here’s another love story that has lasted through everything there is and still standing.
Its the wedding anniversary of Nigerian comedian Basketmouth and his wife Elsie who have been married for 9 years and we are still counting.
The father of two on his page shared a video and captioned it:
How we walked through the first 9yrs of our marriage…SMOOTH & EASY. Happy anniversary @elsieokpocha ❤️❤️❤️
Elsie also wrote:
9yrs after and I’m still in love with you!!!
Let’s grow old together baby.
Love you till eternity
Happy Anniversary to us.🥂🥂❤️❤️❤️
What do you think?