Here’s another love story that has lasted through everything there is and still standing.

Its the wedding anniversary of Nigerian comedian Basketmouth and his wife Elsie who have been married for 9 years and we are still counting.

The father of two on his page shared a video and captioned it:

How we walked through the first 9yrs of our marriage…SMOOTH & EASY. Happy anniversary @elsieokpocha ❤️❤️❤️

Elsie also wrote:

9yrs after and I’m still in love with you!!!

Let’s grow old together baby.

Love you till eternity

Happy Anniversary to us.🥂🥂❤️❤️❤️