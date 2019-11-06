Basketmouth with wife Elsie

Here’s another love story that has lasted through everything there is and still standing.

Its the wedding anniversary of Nigerian comedian Basketmouth and his wife Elsie who have been married for 9 years and we are still counting.

The father of two on his page shared a video and captioned it:

How we walked through the first 9yrs of our marriage…SMOOTH & EASY. Happy anniversary @elsieokpocha ❤️❤️❤️

View this post on Instagram

How we walked through the first 9yrs of our marriage…SMOOTH & EASY. Happy anniversary @elsieokpocha ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Basketmouth (@basketmouth) on

Elsie also wrote:

9yrs after and I’m still in love with you!!!
Let’s grow old together baby.
Love you till eternity
Happy Anniversary to us.🥂🥂❤️❤️❤️

View this post on Instagram

9yrs after and I’m still in love with you!!! Let’s grow old together baby. Love you till eternity Happy Anniversary to us.🥂🥂❤️❤️❤️ @basketmouth

A post shared by Elsie Okpocha (@elsieokpocha) on