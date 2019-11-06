Sen. Babajide Omoworare, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), said that President Muhammadu Buhari did not relegate Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo by traveling without transmitting a letter to the National Assembly to empower the VP to act on his behalf.

Sen. Omoworare said that contrary to agitations by some individuals and groups, the President had not in any way undermined or relegated the office of the Vice President.

“He has no reason to do so. I don’t think there is any way or manner that the office of the Vice President has been relegated. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria can work from anywhere he is in the world” he said.

The Presidential aide insisted that the only case where people could raise issues was when a President was ill and was unable to transmit his absence to the National Assembly.

“The only celebrated case was that of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who was ill and could not transmit any letter to the National Assembly. The National Assembly had to work around the situation by ensuring that executive powers go to the Vice President,” Omoworare added.

He insisted that the present circumstance was different from the Yar’Adua era and that Buhari did not breach any law by not transmitting a letter to the National Assembly to enable the VP exercise executive powers during his present private trip to London.