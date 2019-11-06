Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Monday inaugurated the first commission in his administration and urged the commissioners and newly sworn-in members of the state’s Judicial Service Commission, to shun partisanship, and to be firm and fair at all times in the discharge of their duties.

Prince Dapo Abiodun reminded the members of the Commission that their role is very sensitive and demanding while stressing that they should be circumspect and resist lobbyists.

A statement by Kunle Somorin, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, made this known in his office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, when he swore in members of the Ogun State Judicial Service Commission, which incidentally is the first statutory body to be inaugurated under his watch.

“You most shun Partisanship, be firm and be fair at all times in carrying out your duties. The Commission has a lot to play in recommending people to a higher bench as new vacancies open within our judiciary. You should also bring to bear, your vast wealth of experience in the machinery of administration of justice in our State”, the Governor said.

Inaugurated members of the State Judicial Service Commission are Barrister Joel Soyinka; a former two-term member of the State House of Assembly, Barrister Nurudeen Aina; an economist and business executive, Mrs. Yetunde Adesanya and a geologist and former House of Representatives aspirant, Princess Sola Elegbeji.

While the chairman of the commission is statutorily the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, Mr Kolawole Peters will serve as the Secretary of the Commission.

According to the Governor: “This is a duty that should not be treated lightly. In carrying out your duty, you must live and be seen to be above board since your recommendations could have far-reaching and sometimes great implications for the health of the larger society”, he warned.

The Governor noted that the inauguration marked another symbolic step towards ensuring effective and efficient administration of justice which itself is an important component of good governance.

Prince Abiodun said his administration is aware of the importance of an effective justice system to the successful implementation of “building our future together”, and therefore must ensure that justice is served to the people.

“As an administration, that desires the symbolic Public-Private Partnership, we appreciate the fact that we must not only ensure that justice is served to our people, but also that efficient system of Justice and will go a long way in convincing our private partners of our sincerity and commitment”, he said.

Governor Abiodun who pledged to remove all forms of impediments that could deny the people access to justice, reassured the judiciary of his administration’s commitment to independent judiciary, just as he assured judiciary officers state of the art facilities to ease their work.

While assuring of a cordial working relationship with the all the three arms of government, the state helmsman, called on family members and friends to desist from putting undue pressure on the Commission’s members to compromise the proper discharge of their duties, saying their selection was the demonstration of the government’s confidence and the people’s expectations, while urging them to conduct themselves with decorum and maturity befitting their new positions.

In her remark, the Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu said their new positions are sensitive and not a political appointment. She charged them to follow laid down guidelines and be ready to work for the good of the State.

Responding on behalf of other members, Barr. Joel Soyinka promised that they would not let the state down by discharging their duties faithfully while thanking the Governor for the confidence reposed in them.