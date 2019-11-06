Readysetwork, the entrepreneur and employability programme 4th in its series will kick off with sensitization tour of state-owned tertiary institutions.

The special adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on education Barr. Tokunbo Wahab said his office has been mandated to prepare final year students of state-owned tertiary institutions for the world of work after graduation in order not to search for white-collar jobs which are not readily available.

According to him, the year 2019 4.0 edition of the readysetwork programme will begin with the sensitization of students at the Lagos State University main campus, Ojo, on Thursday 7th November 2019.

Speaking further, he said students are looking forward with excitement as the sensitization train will move to Lagos State Polytechnic on Friday.

He, therefore, enjoin students to take necessary steps to register online based on the positive impact of the programme on beneficiaries.