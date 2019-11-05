”Risky” singer Davido has a lot in store for us come 2020, as he shared photos and a video of himself at the new Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.
The father of 3 is seen dancing in his thriller video and writing on his stories: “2020 go loud.”
Tuesday, November 5, 2019 11:41 am
”Risky” singer Davido has a lot in store for us come 2020, as he shared photos and a video of himself at the new Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.
The father of 3 is seen dancing in his thriller video and writing on his stories: “2020 go loud.”
What do you think?