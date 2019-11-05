Davido

”Risky” singer Davido has a lot in store for us come 2020, as he shared photos and a video of himself at the new Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

The father of 3 is seen dancing in his thriller video and writing on his stories: “2020 go loud.”

View this post on Instagram

My first #triller !!!! #RISKY WE MADE A FUCKING CLASSIC !!! 18 days till #AGOODTIME

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on