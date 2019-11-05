A 23-year-old travel agent, Samuel James, who allegedly swindled a job applicant of N880,000 in the guise of procuring a Canadian Visa for him appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The defendant, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Rosemary Ehimegbe told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the offences sometime in September at 10:00 a.m. on Victoria Island, Lagos State.

According to Ehimegbe, the defendant obtained the sum from Mr. Kelechi Kingsley under false pretences of helping him to secure a Canadian Visa. She said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Adeshina, granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum. Adeshina said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 20, for trial.