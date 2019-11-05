Timi Dakolo joins Virgin EMI Records

Nigerian RnB singer Timi Dakolo has signed a musical deal international record label Virgin EMI Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.

Dakolo shared this on Instagram alongside photos of himself being welcomed to the Virgin EMI family from the chairman Ted Cockle.

According to Timi Dakolo, the chairman called him personally to welcome him officially into the label himself.

He said Hello Timi, My name is @ted_cockle and I am the Chairman of Virgin EMI Records @virginemi 🇬🇧@universalmusicgroup. I just want to personally welcome you home.