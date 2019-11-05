SING Nigeria, a pro-democracy team advocating good governance and promotion of democratic tenets in the Niger Delta, has urged all stakeholders in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State to shun violence during and after the poll.

The body, in a press statement, released on Monday and signed by its spokesman, Mohammed Basah, said “Our team has been highly impressed by the high spirits of the people, gleaned from our town-hall and other community engagements in the state.”

The body, however, said feelers it had been getting revealed an underlying fear of an outbreak of violence among the people of the state.

This, it said, was not unconnected to moves around their communities by politicians trying to stockpile arms to prosecute the election.

It urged the people to be very vigilant and give maximum support to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in conduct of the election.

“INEC alone cannot deliver a credible election if all other stakeholders in the system do not play their part in making the work of INEC less complicated”, the group warned.