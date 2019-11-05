By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Redrick PR, a boutique PR consultancy agency specialized in designing strategic integrated campaigns guided by market intelligence was recently announced as an Honorable Mention recipient of PR Daily’s 2019 Content Marketing Awards in the Brand Awareness category for its #SheaOnTheBeach campaign.

PR Daily’s Content Marketing Awards celebrates teams, organizations and consultants who have redefined the field with their groundbreaking work.

As an Honorable Mention recipient in the program, Redrick PR joins an elite group of past recipients, including PCL Construction, IBM, Cambia Health Solutions, Sunrise Banks, Capital One, American Red Cross and The Coca-Cola Company.

According to Brendan Gannon, Marketing Manager for Awards Programs at Ragan Communications, “Redrick PR set themselves apart from an outstanding field of applicants. Their work was exceptional and displayed their innovative strategies for achieving success. Congratulations, Redrick PR. We look forward to your continued success.”

Redrick PR was chosen from a wide pool of entries to receive an Honorable Mention in the Brand Awareness category for the impact of its #SheaOntheBeach campaign. A campaign that delivered over 700% in earned media against actual media spend, 660% increase in engagement and over 20 Million impressions.

Speaking, Ijeoma Balogun, Founder & CEO Redrick PR said: “The key focus for us is to deliver authentic campaigns that truly engage and create value, we are excited to be recognised for the work we do, and we look forward to creating more outstanding content for our clients.”