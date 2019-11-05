Big Brother Naija season 4 finalist Seyi Awolowo is the newest brand ambassador of the House of Lunettes.
Seyi, excited to be part of the eyewear brand, shared pictures and penned on Instagram:
You all know we are here to represent Africa and make our brands global.
……
Ladies and Gentlemen, I am happy to announce that I have joined Nigeria’s #1 premium Eyewear @house_of_lunettes as a Brand Ambassador.
Thanks to the CEO – Akin Olaoye @sunglassesbaron for having me join all the other amazing ambassadors in the Lunettes family.
Thanks for the love and support so far guys. Let’s get on this new journey together.
