Big Brother Naija season 4 finalist Seyi Awolowo is the newest brand ambassador of the House of Lunettes.

Seyi, excited to be part of the eyewear brand, shared pictures and penned on Instagram:

You all know we are here to represent Africa and make our brands global.

……

Ladies and Gentlemen, I am happy to announce that I have joined Nigeria’s #1 premium Eyewear @house_of_lunettes as a Brand Ambassador.

Thanks to the CEO – Akin Olaoye @sunglassesbaron for having me join all the other amazing ambassadors in the Lunettes family.

Thanks for the love and support so far guys. Let’s get on this new journey together.