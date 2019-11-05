Sen. Aliyu Wamakko of the All Progressives Congress has survived the appeal court test to validate his re-election as the senator representing Sokoto Central. No fewer than four members of APC, including Senator Shehu Tambuwal, lost their seats in the court.

In Wamakko’s cae, the court dismissed the appeal filed by Sen. Ahmad Maccido against the judgement of the National and State House of Assembly Election Partition Tribunal.

The tribunal had on Sept. 6, dismissed the petition of Maccido of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election of Wamakko of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Unsatisfied with the tribunal ruling, Maccido approached the Appeal Court challenging the judgment of the lower court.

The three man panel led by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa whose judgment was read by Justice Hamma Akawu, said that the Appeal Court upheld the judgement of the lower court.

The panel also struck out the petition by Aminu Shagari and Kabiru Achida of PDP challenging the tribunal judgement of in favour of Abubakar Yabo and Almustapha Rabah of APC respectively.

Shagari and Achida contested the 2019 election for Yabo/Shagari and Rabah/Wurno Federal Constituencies under the platform of PDP respectively.

Reading the judgements the Presiding Judge Justice Saulawa said the court lacked jurisdiction, as the 60 day jurisdiction of the court had elapsed on Nov. 2, and Nov. 3, respectively.

The Appeal Court also dismissed the appeal by Alhaji Sa’idu Na-Bunkari of APC challenging the election of Alhaji Mani Maishinku of PDP for Binji/Silame Federal Constituency