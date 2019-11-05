The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Justice John Terhemba Tsoho as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court. The judge from Mbaduku Vandeikya LGA in Benue state was born on 24 June 1959.

The confirmation followed a report submitted by Sen. Michael Bamidele, Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters which recommended the confirmation of Tsoho’s appointment.

The Senate at Plenary on Oct. 29 deliberated on President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the confirmation of the nomination of Tsoho for appointment as Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

Presenting the report, Bamidele said that the appointment became necessary as a result of the retirement of Justice Adamu Abdul Kafarati after attaining the retirement age of 65 years as provided by Section 291(2) of the Constitution.

“In compliance with this requirement the erstwhile Chief Judge, retired on July 25, thus making the position of the Chief Judge of the Court, vacant,”he said.

The chairman said that after consideration of Buhari’s request, the Senate referred it to the committee by order of referral dated Oct. 29 for further legislative action and to report back with its recommendation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the appointment of Justice Tsoho was made pursuant to Section 250 of the 1999 Constitution.

” It provides that the appointment of a person to the office of the chief judge of the federal high court shall be made by the president on the recommendation of the National Industrial Council subject to confirmation of such appointment by the Senate,” he said.

He further said that it was on the strength of this provision that the appointment of the nominee –Tsoho — was forwarded to the Senate.

“Tsoho is the most senior judge on the bench of the Federal High Court. He was recommended in order of seniority and preference by the Federal Judicial Service Commission to the National Judicial Council for appointment as Chief Judge of the Federal High Court,” he said.

A member of the committee, Sen. Gabriel Suswam (PDP-Benue) who gave credence to the report said that Tsoho was a man of unimpeachable integrity.

Tsoho was first appointed Federal High Court judge in November 1998.

He began his education at St. Anthony’s Primary School, Chenge- Mbaduku,(1967 -1972), later went to St.Michael’s Secondary School, Aiide(1973 – 1977) and the Murtala College of Arts, Science and Technology,Makurdi (IJMBE) (1978 -1979).

He studied law at the University of Lagos( 1980 -1984) and was admitted to the Nigerian Law School in 1985.

During the National Youth Service, Tsoho worked with Delta Palm Ltd. in Port Harcourt as Company Legal Asst( August 1985 – 1986 ) and jumped into Private Legal Practice in Gboko ( August 1986 – Oct. 1986). He joined government service three months after, first as Inspector of Area Court, Benue State Judiciary(January 1986 – Dec. 1987), Magistrate/ Chief Magistrate,(January 1988 – March 1996)

He became Acting Chief Registrar, state High Court on 9 October 1997 and was appointed a Judge, Federal High Court on 12 Nov. 1998.

In a related development, the Senate also confirmed Justice Benedict Kanyip as President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

The appointment of Kanyip became necessary as a result of the retirement of Justice Babatunde Adejumo after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 65 years as provided by Section 291(2) of the 1999 Constitution.

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan said that the judiciary in Nigeria was supposed to be a very active one and as such, should be given the necessary support to discharge their functions.

He called for more funding for the judiciary to ensure the effectiveness of the sector.