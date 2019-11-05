Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Engr. Olufunsho Elulade and Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote as the General Manager and Deputy General Manager of Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA) respectively.

The appointment, which also saw Mrs. Zainab Abiola became the Agency’s Secretary was contained in an official statement issued by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Speaking at his inaugural meeting with Management Staff of the Agency, Elulade, expressed his determination to improve the process of operation of the Agency, adding that challenges of infrastructural management could best be handled with technology and critical thinking.

According to him, “to achieve significant efficiency in the oversight function of maintaining and regulating facilities in a 21st century Lagos, appropriate public policy must be developed which will attend to the contemporary reality of asset administration”.

He promised that henceforth, the Agency would ensure that the sector was adequately managed to contribute to the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the State.

While imploring members of staff to be a team player and be dedicated to their statutory duties, the CEO promised to operate an open-door policy in order to achieve the overall objective of the Agency.

The new Chief Executive Officer of LASIMRA, a graduate of Ibadan Polytechnic. He holds Bsc. Hon. in Civil Engineering with Project Management and Msc. in Project Management from the University of Greenwich, United Kingdom.

Elulade has a successful career within the Civil Engineering and Project Management sectors in United Kingdom. He was the Principal Engineer/Project Manager for WSP Development and Transportation, Westminster. He was one time the Project Engineer and Senior Engineer of Parkman Consulting Ltd. and Mouchel TSC Limited respectively.

With 27 years experience in Civil Engineering and Project Management, the new Boss joined the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA in 2007 as a Technical Director, where he rose through the rank to become the Director of Road and Traffic Management.

In her remark, the Deputy General Manager, Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote expressed optimism that the State would achieve more in infrastructural management, declaring that the Agency’s objective was to support the THEMES Agenda of the present administration.

She disclosed further that being the first Deputy General of the Agency, her determination was to improve the abilities of members of staff by building a technological driven workforce to meet international best practices.

Coker-Odusote, who is a former Special Adviser to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Technology has 15 years of experience in technology/telecommunications, real estate/construction, Oil & Gas, Finance, Media and Advertising.

She has held several key positions across the United Kingdom within the telecommunications and IT Industry and she presently sits on the board of IT Data Network Limited.

She is also the founder of a tech advancement initiative under The Bibi Coker Foundation which gives Education Grants for women studying STEM related degrees (Undergraduate).