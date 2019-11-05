Sandra Bullock will star in a Netflix film adaptation of the British miniseries Unforgiven that Christopher McQuarrie is writing.

Netflix announced this on Monday via their ‘See What’s Next’ Twitter account. Nora Fingscheidt will direct.

Unforgiven ran for three episodes in 2009. Written by Sally Wainwright, Suranne Jones played Ruth Slater, “a recently released criminal who attempts to find redemption by reconnecting with her estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind” according to Netflix. Bullock will play Slater, Deadline reports.

Bullock had a hit with Bird Box for Netflix. The December 2018 release starred Bullock in a world where an unseen force in the sky turned people suicidal. The survivors had to blindfold themselves and navigate the world without seeing.

McQuarrie won an Oscar for writing The Usual Suspects. He made his directorial debut with 2000’s Way of the Gun and has directed the Tom Cruise hits Jack Reacher and Mission: Impossibles Rogue Nation, Fallout and will direct the next two in the series. He continues writing films he does not direct, including revisions to Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick.

German director Fingschedit would make her American film debut.