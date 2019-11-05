Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Monday evening reshuffled the cabinet, appointing a new foreign minister and and another one for the reintroduced ministry of internal security.

Vincent Biruta, a long-serving cabinet member since the end of the 1994’s Rwandan genocide against Tutsi, was appointed as the new foreign minister, replacing Richard Sezibera, who has been at helm of the ministry since October 2018, said a statement released here by the office of the prime minister.

Sezibera last week tweeted his visit to Rwanda’s embassy in Israel following numerous media speculations about his health condition. For months, he disappeared from public view.

Patrick Nyamvumba, Chief of defence staff of national army Rwanda Defence Force, was appointed as minister of internal security, the position that had been removed since 2016.

The move came after last month’s attacks in northern Rwanda’s Musanze district and western Rwanda’s Rusizi district.

The Musanze attack happening close to famous Volcanoes National Park killed at least 14 people.

Rwandan ambassador to Russia Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya replaced Biruta as the new minister of environment.

Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, CEO of a life insurance company owned by Rwanda Social Security Board, became the new minister of sports, while Chairman of the National Itorero Commission Edouard Bamporiki was appointed as a state minister in the ministry of youth and culture.

Former legislator Ignatienne Nyirarukundo is the new minister of state at the ministry of local government in charge of Social Affairs.

The president also appointed several other senior officials.