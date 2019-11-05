For having too much dialogue in English, Nigeria’s first-ever submission for best international feature Oscar consideration, the comedy “Lionheart,” has been disqualified by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The academy’s decision, which was communicated via email to Oscar voters, was first reported by The Wrap.

However, the academy said the film is still eligible to be considered in other Oscar categories.

It was the third time the Academy has disqualified a foreign film for having too much English dialogue.

According to Los Angeles Times, the 2015 Afghan film “Utopia” and the 2007 Israeli movie “The Band’s Visit” were disqualified for the same reason.

The disqualification of “Lionheart” — which, ironically, follows the academy’s decision earlier this year to change the name of the category from best foreign-language film to best international feature film — struck a sour note with at least one high-powered Hollywood figure. Director Ava DuVernay tweeted her dismay, noting that English is the official language of Nigeria.

Director of the movie, Genevieve Nnaji was also disappointed about the academy’s decision. She tweeted that her movie “represents the way we speak as Nigerians. This includes English, which acts as a bridge between the 500+ languages spoken in our country. … We did not choose who colonized us. As ever, this film and many like it, is proudly Nigerian.”

The movie, in which Genevieve was also the star actress, is currently streaming on Netflix. Roughly 11 minutes in the 95-minute film — about a woman trying to keep her father’s company afloat in a male-dominated world — is in Igbo.

With the disqualification, the number of films in contention for the award has dropped from 93 to 92.

To many longtime Oscar watchers, the “Lionheart” decision — which comes in the midst of an ongoing push by the academy in recent years to bring in more members from overseas — may further highlight what some already see as overly arbitrary and sometimes perplexing rules governing eligibility in the international category.

Until a rule change in 2006, for example, films had to be in the official language of the country that submitted them, a requirement that barred the 2004 Italian movie “Private” from consideration because it was mainly in Arabic and Hebrew. Conversely, non-English-language films “Apocalypto” and “Letters From Iwo Jima” were ineligible to compete in the foreign-language category because they were produced in America, despite the fact that both films were nominated for Golden Globes for best foreign-language film.

And if all that is not confusing enough, despite the academy’s ostensible language requirement, in 1983 a completely dialogue-free film, the Algerian dance film “Le Bal,” earned a nomination in the foreign-language film category.

*With reports by Los Angeles Times via MSN