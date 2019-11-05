Total E&P Nigeria Staff Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited today launched a smart, mixed-use real estate in Victoria Island Lagos.

The high rise estate called La Definition overlooks Kuramo Waters.

It is the first of its kind to be certified under EDGE Sustainability in West Africa.

The estate is a pioneer of Green technology in West Africa and is the perfect case study of how a co-operative society can benefit members and communities.

The co-operative society comprises the staff of Total E&P Nigeria Ltd, a local subsidiary of Total South Africa, the French multinational integrated oil and gas company.

La Definition sits on 22,000sqm of land located between the Kuramo Lagoon and Lagos beachfront.

The project is set to steeply increase revenue for members of the cooperative whilst improving the amenities available to the diverse population of Victoria Island, Lagos’ centre of business and commerce.

La Definition will feature some unique solutions to tackle the limited availability of grid infrastructure in Lagos including a water recycling system that will reduce demand for borehole water by up to 80% through the use of rainwater and greywater.

An energy centre is also planned based on the gasification of sustainable waste streams to produce very clean synthesis gas that will generate electricity and heat for the development with zero CO2 emissions.