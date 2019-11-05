By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have expressed different reactions to the recent disqualification of Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart‘ submission to the 92nd Academy Awards, for having “too much English dialogue”.

Nigeria’s Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC) reveals that nominees in the Best International Feature Film Category must have a predominantly non-English dialogue track, and ‘Lionheart,’ despite being an unmistakably Nigerian film, fails to qualify.

However, the academy said the film is still eligible to be considered in other Oscar categories.

It was the third time the Academy has disqualified a foreign film for having too much English dialogue. The 2015 Afghan film “Utopia” and the 2007 Israeli movie “The Band’s Visit” were disqualified for the same reason.

Director Ava DuVernay tweeted her dismay, noting that English is the official language of Nigeria.

To @TheAcademy, You disqualified Nigeria’s first-ever submission for Best International Feature because its in English. But English is the official language of Nigeria. Are you barring this country from ever competing for an Oscar in its official language? https://t.co/X3EGb01tPF — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 4, 2019

Director of the movie, Genevieve Nnaji was also disappointed about the academy’s decision. She tweeted that her movie “represents the way we speak as Nigerians.

1/1 1/2 Thank you so much @ava❤️.

I am the director of Lionheart. This movie represents the way we speak as Nigerians. This includes English which acts as a bridge between the 500+ languages spoken in our country; thereby making us #OneNigeria. @TheAcademy https://t.co/LMfWDDNV3e — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) November 4, 2019

2/2 It’s no different to how French connects communities in former French colonies. We did not choose who colonized us. As ever, this film and many like it, is proudly Nigerian. @TheAcademy https://t.co/LMfWDDNV3e — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) November 4, 2019

Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ was released in 2018. The movie, in which Genevieve was also the star actress, is currently streaming on Netflix. Roughly 11 minutes in the 95-minute film — about a woman trying to keep her father’s company afloat in a male-dominated world — is in Igbo.

Following the disqualification, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure over what would have been Nigeria’s bright up at clinching an Oscar award. While few people are of the opinion that the movie deserved to be kicked out of the awards for “too much English dialogue”.

See some reactions below;

Are we suppose to be producing movies and series only in our local languages now because we want our movies to be nominated for oscars when English language is our official language.#Lionheart pic.twitter.com/lFkMTn0TJq — OMO IYA NIYI ✈✈✈ (@Neyomidas) November 5, 2019

Nigerians want to turn this lionheart thing to “The oscars hate black people”, when the rules were clear The Nigerian committee didn’t read this before they submitted lionheart to the Oscars ? I mean, it’s “Best Foreign Language Film” You want them to bend rules for us? pic.twitter.com/dcDagIucz4 — JAGS (@EtniesJags) November 5, 2019

Although the debate about language criteria for Oscars is long overdue, LionHeart never stood any of being selected at all. It’s a laudable effort, and personally I love its humanizing of northerners, but this attempt to project it as an Oscar-worthy production is overstretching. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) November 5, 2019

Other movies in the same category as Lionheart are South Korea’s “Parasite,” Spain’s “Pain and Glory” & France’s “Les Miserables.”

South Korea, Spain & France don't speak English as their official language, & Lionheart was not predominantly non-english dialogue.

Why una dey vex? pic.twitter.com/urXigvBbQE — If¥™ (@nnekei) November 5, 2019

All we have learned now from this Lionheart episode is that Chiwetel is not anyone’s mate. He learned a new language because of a film about a book in English and featured that language prominently in his movie. That was deliberate. — Victor Asemota (@asemota) November 5, 2019

TheAcademy disqualified Nigeria's "Lionheart" movie because d audio track is in English lang. They've accepted on this part that we speak English and English is our official lang. But when u apply for masters degree or job, dear u ve to provide IELTS or TOEFL or nothing 4u😂 — Your Guardian Angel😇 (@AskMeWhatIWant) November 5, 2019

Those aren't fair comparables. English Language films can manipulate that rule at the expense of foreign films, who also benefit from being considered for Oscars as a route to hollywood exposure. It is not automatically a silly rule cos it doesn't suit Ava's narrative…today — Chairman AW (@AffiSupaStar) November 5, 2019

Lionheart was a “feelgood” movie and I loved it. It was largely free from typical Nollywood “loudness” and abrasive acting deemed as dramatic. The part I loved the most was when Pete Edochie spoke Hausa. That part won me over than all UpNorth (another great one) did for the North — Victor Asemota (@asemota) November 5, 2019

I have been hounded regularly about a book or books on entrepreneurship in Africa and I have struggled with it. I have asked myself what will be the type of book that takes what is innately ours to the world rather than another overlay of outside principles on our experience. — Victor Asemota (@asemota) November 5, 2019

Are they expecting the movie to go too local so they'll be able to disqualify them for having too much local dialogue? LionHeart is a threat to many Oscar nominees and I'm not surprised this happened. They've been doing it to everything "black" for years even among themselves. pic.twitter.com/Ul4WW4lAYJ — AyeMojubar ☣️ (@ayemojubar) November 5, 2019

“Lionheart” has been disqualified from the Oscars because it’s mostly in English which violates their Best International Feature Film rule. Fine, we move but if you come and say the movie is wack & doesn't stand a chance at the Oscars, make I clear you now, your brain don pafuka. — Incomplete Astronaut Ⓜ 👨🏽‍🚀 ✈ 🛩️ (@AimThaMachine_) November 5, 2019

Lionheart has been disqualified from the Oscar. Reason: A Nigerian movie should not have so much English. Mind you, we were colonized by this same English people, English is our official language. This right here is BS! And it's discriminatory. — Mazi Efam™ #SantaInIbadan (@iefamharris) November 5, 2019

Just incase you did not know, Lionheart was scripted in English, Igbo and Hausa. But let's go with the flow, we no suppose sabi English like that. — Mazi Efam™ #SantaInIbadan (@iefamharris) November 5, 2019

So Oscar disqualified Genevieve’s LionHeart because it was filmed in English Language ? Oya now let us submit ‘Alani Pamolekun’ that one has too much Yoruba language spoken in it.

🤡🤡 🤡 — Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@BiyiThePlug) November 5, 2019

The disqualification of the film lionheart was valid. Always educate yourself on subjects before being in your feelings and getting all sentimental .

That category is majorly non-English dislogue films!

Has nothing to do with witch-hunt. — Andy (@andeeblayz) November 5, 2019

Now that LionHeart has been disqualified from the Oscars, because English was spoken predominantly in the movie Can we get a movie on Queen Aminat of Zaria or the Yoruba Kiriji wars in local dialect? This will give us a chance to showcase our history and possibly win this time. — Isaac®™ (@TheBullofJohn_) November 5, 2019

Maybe the Oscars shouldn't have changed the category from Best Foreign Language Film. If they're calling the category “Best International Feature” then the National origin, Not the language, should be the relevant factor. #Lionheart — DANNY WALTER 👑 (@Cutewalterr) November 5, 2019

Emotional sentiments apart, the argument of English being our official language doesn't hold any water. That Oscar category is majorly for non-english dialogue movies which Lionheart didn't meet the criteria. The Academy shouldn't have accepted the submission in the first place. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) November 5, 2019

The fact that “Lionheart” is even a conversation, on that level. Mehn, I am proud of @GenevieveNnaji1 This is the beginning of something big. Now, they will pay more attention to us here Nigerian creatives matter on all levels — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) November 5, 2019

Lionheart has been disqualified from the Oscars awards. Reason being that the movie had too much English. Are they passing a message to Africa/Nigeria? pic.twitter.com/0il36xMkGQ — Obinna Nwosu (@obi_Nwosu) November 5, 2019

Lionheart disqualification is not ill conceived, before we cry blue murder about it.

Note, that's the rule of the category. Two movies were previously disqualified for the same reason(having too much english in it). Still, Genevieve did an awesome job with Lionheart. — Ogbuefi Okafor🇳🇬 (@MistaChika) November 5, 2019