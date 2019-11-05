Genevieve’s LionHeart poster

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have expressed different reactions to the recent disqualification of Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart‘ submission to the 92nd Academy Awards, for having “too much English dialogue”.

Nigeria’s Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC) reveals that nominees in the Best International Feature Film Category must have a predominantly non-English dialogue track, and ‘Lionheart,’ despite being an unmistakably Nigerian film, fails to qualify.

However, the academy said the film is still eligible to be considered in other Oscar categories.

It was the third time the Academy has disqualified a foreign film for having too much English dialogue. The 2015 Afghan film “Utopia” and the 2007 Israeli movie “The Band’s Visit” were disqualified for the same reason.

Director Ava DuVernay tweeted her dismay, noting that English is the official language of Nigeria.

Director of the movie, Genevieve Nnaji was also disappointed about the academy’s decision. She tweeted that her movie “represents the way we speak as Nigerians.

Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ was released in 2018. The movie, in which Genevieve was also the star actress, is currently streaming on Netflix. Roughly 11 minutes in the 95-minute film — about a woman trying to keep her father’s company afloat in a male-dominated world — is in Igbo.

Following the disqualification, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure over what would have been Nigeria’s bright up at clinching an Oscar award. While few people are of the opinion that the movie deserved to be kicked out of the awards for “too much English dialogue”.

See some reactions below;