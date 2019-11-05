Nollywood actor and model Richard Mofe Damijo who is currently in Yaounde, Cameroon on the set o a movie, is enjoying his new face.

RMD, as he is fondly called, owes his looks to his makeup artist who transformed his face while filming ”therapy” movie.

Sharing a video and a writeup, the movie star left the message below:

Here is to my very sweet and humble makeup artist on the set of #therapythemovie who until a few days ago, had no Instagram account. I encouraged her to do so and now she is @maminewlook and loving it too.

In this job, you get to meet some of the nicest people that you don’t get to see in front of the camera. Here is to all hard-working crew members who make us shine brightest. Salute

#rmdsaysso

#mycameroonface

#thisisnotmyrealface

#therapythemovie

Starring: @alennemenget @ermelindesakahjing @syndyemade @lauraonyamaofficial @luciemembabos @nebagodwill.

Produced by:

@ermelindesakahjing @antoinesakah Directed by: @musingdericktenn @artnurin Anurin Nwunembom.