Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Tuesday approved the appointment of the chairmen of the State Transport Corporation and State Waste Management Board.

A statement by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, named Mr Dare Adeleke as the Chairman of the State Transport Corporation.

He also named Mr Seun Adelore as the Chairman of Oyo State Waste Management Board (OYSWMB).

He said that Mr Siju Lawal was appointed as the representative of the Oyo North on the board of the Oyo State Road Management Agency (OYSROMA), while Mr Kayode Akano will represent Oyo South on the same board.

“In the same vein, Mrs Omi-ete Kalu has been named the Special Assistant to the Governor on Domestic Affairs, while Miss Adedibu Ajarat Adetola has been named Special Assistant to the Governor at the Abuja Liaison Office.

“Adelore holds a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, and has worked in the Oil and Gas, and Haulage sectors.

“Akano was educated at the St. Andrews College of Education, Oyo, University of Ilorin and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where he bagged NCE Certificate as well as Bachelor’s of Education in English, and Masters of Public Administration respectively.

“He is currently pursuing a Masters in English degree at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State,” he said.

The chief press secretary said that the appointments were with immediate effect, while the governor wished the appointees success in their endeavours.