Some sections of Apongbon road inward Eko Bridge will be partially shut down from Thursday, according to The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

This was announced in a state statement by LASTMA spokesman, Mr Olumide Filade, on Monday, adding that the development only some parts of the road along the construction zone, hence there is a need for the travel advisory.

The statement titled, “Traffic Management Plan and Travel Advisory for Repair and Resurfacing of Sections of Apongbon Road Inward Eko Bridge” said:

“There will be road repair and resurfacing of some sections of Apongbon road inwards Eko Bridge from Thursday, Nov. 7.

“Therefore, motorists are advised to make use of the following routes to ease congestion and improve travel time.”

According to the statement, motorists from Marina Bridge should take UBA roundabout to Elegbata and connect Eko Bridge through Ejalonibu ramp. While motorists from Ebute-Ero to Ebute-Ero Police Post can connect Idumota to Ijora Olopa by LAWMA Office and link Eko Bridge.

The travel advisory also urged motorists to use Carter Bridge to Iddo- Oyingbo – Herbert Marcaulay to Jibowu to Ikorodu Road or Empire to Moshalasi to Surulere/or Mushin.

According to it, motorists from Ahmadu Bello Way/Ozumba Mbadiwe Road can use Onikan to underpass opposite Muson Centre to Obalende Bridge and connect 3rd Mainland Bridge.

The statement added that motorists could also use Obalende bridge to Ilubirin and connect Ebute-Ero (make right turn before Adeniji-Adele interchange) to Carter Bridge to Ijora- Olopa by LAWMA Office to Eko Bridge.

It said that motorists could also use Carter Bridge to Oyingbo to Herbert Macaulay to Adekunle to 3rd Mainland Bridge as well as Herbert Macaulay to Jibowu to Ikorodu Road or Empire to Moshalasi to Surulere / or Mushin.

“That traffic management personnel will be deployed to all strategic points and junctions along the construction corridor and alternative roads to ensure an hassle-free movement.

“While soliciting the cooperation and support of all road users, we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” the statement said.