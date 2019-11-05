As part of its 17th Convocation ceremony, Nigeria’s premier private university, the Igbinedion University, Benin City, Edo State will confer honorary degrees on prominent Nigerians, amongst whom are former President, Goodluck Jonathan, prominent Lagos monarch, the Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi and Nollywood star, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

In a letter of nomination signed by the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Lawrence Ezemonye, stated that “Oba Elegushi is being honoured for his contribution to national building and as a traditional and cultural icon.

“I am pleased to inform Your Royal Majesty that you have been nominated by Igbinedion University, Okada, for the conferment of Doctor of Public Administration degree (Honoris Causa) at the University’s seventeenth convocation.

“This is in recognition of your outstanding contributions as a Traditional and Cultural Icon, Outstanding and Visionary Leader, Developmentalist, Generational Role Model and a National Builder,” the letter stated.

The university said since its first convocation, it has honoured notable and distinguished leaders, who had positively affected human development and progress at the national and global level, adding that the same premise necessitated nomination of the selected honourees to be conferred with honorary degrees at the 17th convocation.

Oba Elegushi while accepting the nomination, said it was an honour to be selected by a university of high repute like the Igbinedion University for a honourary degree.

“It is heart-warming that a reputable institution of higher learning like the Igbinedion University, is recognizing our little efforts and contribution in improving the living condition of our people and promoting their peaceful co-existence, regardless of our differences, for this, I am very grateful”, the king stated.

Oba Elegushi while thanking the Proprietor, Sir Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion and the entire University community for the honour, assured that he would be physically present at the convocation ceremony.

The Igbinedion University was established in 1999 as the first privately owned university in Nigeria. In its 20years of existence, it has championed higher education revolution in the country. Today, it offers various degrees from its 7 colleges and 29 academic departments. With a workforce of over 500, it has produced 16 sets of graduates in Medicine, Law, Accounting, Engineering, Pharmacy, Mass Communication and other disciplines.

The 17thConvocation will hold on the November 30 at the Okada Campus of the University in Benin City, Edo State.