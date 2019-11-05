The National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) says high intake of pineapple speeds up recovery after surgery and helps to reduce the risk of cancer.

Dr Abayomi Olaniyan, the Executive Director of NIHORT, made this known during the inauguration of pineapple innovation platform in Owo, Headquarters of Owo Local Government area of Ondo State.

Olaniyan, who was represented by Dr Olutola Oyedele, Director of Research in NIHORT, said that pineapple was a crop of national importance which had high nutritional values as well as health and economic potential.

“Pineapple can be used in the manufacturing companies for the production of juice and flavouring of other finished products such as candies, biscuits, infant cereals, and many other things.

“It is also loaded with the nutrients and contains disease-fighting antioxidants. High intake of pineapple speeds up recovery after surgery and also helps to reduce the risk of cancer,” he said.

Olaniyan explained that inauguration of the platform would enable stakeholders to optimally utilize the socio-economic benefits of the pineapple value chain

He said the platform was aimed at identifying bottlenecks and opportunities in pineapple production, marketing and policy environment.

He said that the inauguration would also facilitate dialogue between the local players in the value chain which comprises farmers, processors and input suppliers.

According to him, other players are financial institutions, transporters, wholesalers, retailers, researchers and the development sectors.