Facebook is wearing a new logo, a change the company said is meant to separate the wider corporation — and its subsidiaries like WhatsApp and Instagram — from the Facebook social network, sometimes known internally as the “big blue app.”

The move comes as Facebook faces criticism from lawmakers and advocates for its privacy practices, and concerns that the data collection that’s common on the Facebook platform may bleed over into its other businesses.

The new logo features plain capital letters, rather than the stylized blue “f” that has long been associated with the company.

“Today, we’re updating our company branding to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook,” the company said in a blog post.

“People should know which companies make the products they use. Our main services include the Facebook app, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, Workplace, Portal and Calibra. These apps and technologies have shared infrastructure for years and the teams behind them frequently work together,” according to the company.

“Over the coming weeks, we will start using the new brand within our products and marketing materials, including a new company website.”