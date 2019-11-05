The EFCC, Benin Zonal office, has arrested eight (8) officials of Communication Trends Limited ( CTL), JAO TV and Worldlink, Pay TV operators, for illegally broadcasting signal and Intellectual property of Multichoice Nigeria Limited.

The Pay TV operators allegedly broadcast the English Premier League (EPL) matches and other content on their pay TV stations/network illegally to the detriment of Multichoice Nigeria which acquired the rights to broadcast.

They were arrested at their respective locations in Edo and Delta State through intelligence report and the support of officials of Multichoice.

Those arrested are Faith Ohawe, Tochukwu Nwosu, Nzemere Chika, Joshua Egboyen and Ogujor Franklin. Others Ebuaka Lola, Esekhaige Victor and Kenedy Uduobor.