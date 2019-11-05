Veteran musician Eedris Abdulkareem took to his social media page to commend the efforts of Chief Allen Onyema, CEO of Air Peace airlines who assisted in bringing home stranded Nigerians from South Africa during the recent xenophobic uproar.

Eedris said: “His labour of love is simply unquantifiable and worthy of emulation, this kind of patriotic and unbiased actions should be celebrated by all and sundry so that people like Chief Onyema will continue doing what they do. Nigeria needs men like him to get to the eldorado. Men with hearts of gold” he declared.

In recognition of his immense and unquantifiable labour of Love in bringing home hundreds of stranded Nigerians from South Africa in the height of the recent xenophobic attacks, and his other legion of unreported contributions to the growth and sustenance of our dear country Nigeria, the Nigerian Hip Hop Czar and Olympic torchbearer Eedris Abdulkareem has taken up the mic in association with the indefatigable heroine of Nigerian democracy and civil rights activist Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin, to appreciate and celebrate Chief Allen Onyema, the CEO of Air Peace.