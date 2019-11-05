President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former deputy governor of the Central Bank, Sarah Omotunde Alade, as Special Adviser on Finance and the Economy.

She will, however, be based in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, according to a statement by Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman.

Alade, who holds BSc (Economics,Ife ) and PhD in Management Science (Operations Research), retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as Deputy Governor in 2017 after spending 23 years in the apex bank.

She had also acted briefly in 2014 as the CBN Governor. She is 62 years old.

With the appointment, the presidency now has two economic advisers, with one domiciled in the Vice President’s office. He is Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu, who was appointed in 2015 and tenure renewed in 2019.

There is also the economic advisory group, headed by Dr. Doyin Salami.