Kogi Youth Amalgamated Front (KOYAF) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to show their neutrality in the Nov. 16 Governorship election in the state.

KOYAF President, Abraham John, made the appeal while speaking with newsmen in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Tuesday.

He said neutrality and impartiality of INEC and security agents during and after the forthcoming governorship election would enable the people to vote the candidate of their choice and would also enable peace to reign in the state.

According to him, we want the election to be free, fair and credible, hence the need for our call on the INEC and security agents to be neutral and impartial in the electoral process.

“We also want to advise politicians who want to win at all costs to desist and let the election squarely be a decision by the electorate and people of Kogi State to decide who should govern them,’’ he said.

John appealed to the electorate to come out to vote candidates of their choice freely and devoid of violence during the governorship elections in both Kogi and Bayelsa.

He advised the electorate in Kogi to vote wisely in the overall interest of the state.

“I want to urge workers and others in Kogi State to come out and vote the candidate that will change their lives positively,” he said.