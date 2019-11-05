The Akwa Ibom State University said that the management of the institution terminated the appointment of eight lecturers over sexual harassment.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eno Ibanga, disclosed this during a press conference at Ikot Akpaden in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area on Tuesday.

Ibanga said that the lecturers were sacked for sexually harassing some female students and for extortion between the 2015/2016 academic year and the 2018/2019 session.

“The appointment of eight lecturers has been terminated by the university bordering on sexual harassment and extortion. As we speak, a notorious one is on the ground and the person will not go scout free. Some of the cases are still in court. I swore to run an institution that can stand the test of time. We are doing the best to bring sanity to the institution,” Ibanga said.

According to him, the university is doing its best to instill sanity among lecturers and students, stressing that such a case was thoroughly investigated by the management before disciplinary measures are carried out.

The vice-chancellor also disclosed that the university was set to award first-class degrees to 41 deserving students during its 4th and 5th combined convocation.

Ibanga explained that a total of 2,000 graduates would convoke during the ceremony, comprising 920 graduates for 2016/2017 and 1, 080 graduates for 2017/2018 year respectively.

He added that the University would award an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters to His eminence, Nteyin Solomon Etuk, the Oku Ibom Ibibio and President of the Supreme Council of Ibibio Traditional Rulers, who is also the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Council of Chief.