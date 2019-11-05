The International Committee of AFRIMA has announced the Main Awards Ceremony of the 6th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) will be hosted by South Africa-born Pearl Thusi and British-Congolese Eddie Kadi on Saturday, November 23 at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos State, Nigeria.

The awards ceremony is billed to be covered by live broadcast to over 80 countries, according to a release by the international body on Monday.

“Pearl Thusi, South Africa’s most sought after actress, TV presenter, MC, radio personality, model and businesswoman, is no stranger to the AFRIMA awards hosting duties. The talented and engaging Thusi hosted the 5th AFRIMA main awards held in Accra, Ghana on November 24, 2019. She boasts of a formidable breakthrough in her career, having gained popularity on the international movie scene with her lead role in Universal Film produced,‘The Scorpion King: The Book of Souls’ alongside Zach McGowan, and her recurring role in ABC’s Drama Series ‘Quantico’.

“In 2018, Thusi also bagged a role in the first-ever Netflix African original series, “Queen Sono”. She has hosted shows such as AFRIMA 2018, Lip Sync Battle Africa on MTV, BET Africa’s Behind the Story, SABC 1’s LIVE Amp and the Comedy Central Roast of AKA.

Eddie Kadi, better known for his witty, clean and conscious jokes, is fast becoming a strong force in the British comedy scene. The multi-award-winning comedian moved from the Democratic Republic of Congo to the UK at the age of 8 and has since accrued success in his comedy career that includes sold-out concerts at the Hammersmith Apollo, London 02 Arena, and the IndigO2.

Kadi has been able to use his gift and roots in African culture to break social barriers and unify cultures. In October 2019, he opened the music concert ‘Starboy Fest’ for Nigeria’s Afrobeat artiste, Wizkid, at the London 02 Arena.” AFRIMA revealed about the hosts of its 6th award ceremony.