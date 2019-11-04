Former Germany midfielder, Bastian Schweinsteiger has boasted that Jose Mourinho will be a perfect manager for Bayern Munich after the sacking of Niko Kovac on Sunday, following the biggest defeat in the history of the Bavarian.

The Croatian tactician was sacked after losing 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt at the Commerzbank-Arena, in Saturday’s Bundesliga tie.

However, the former Bayern Munich star told Deutsche Welle that Mourinho would change the fortune of the team if giving the chance to handle the job.

The Portuguese tactician is currently out of job and has also been linked with the job.

Mourinho has also been linked with replacing Unai Emery as Arsenal head coach.

“I can imagine Mourinho in Germany,” Schweinsteiger told Deutsche Welle.

“I remember he was always asking me about Bayern and the Bundesliga. During our away games, there was always Bundesliga on TV.

“He really knew every single player, even from the smaller teams. He was also learning German.”