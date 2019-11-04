Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will on Tuesday face the Netherlands in the Round of 16 at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil, reports Goal.com.

The Golden Eaglets finished as Group B winners despite losing 2-1 to Australia last Friday and will now face the Europeans who qualified from Group D as one of the four best third-placed teams.

The match is billed to hold at the Estadio Olimpico, Goiania, where the Eaglets played their opening two games in the competition against Hungary and Ecuador.

Golden Eaglets and Netherlands will be meeting for the first time in this competition, with the winner taking on either Paraguay or Argentina in the quarter-finals.

Debutants Senegal will also take on Spain in a blockbuster showdown at Estadio da Serrinha. While the winner of the contest will take on either Paraguay or Argentina in the quarter-final.

Angola will be battling South Korea.

Round of 16 Fixtures

Angola vs South Korea

Nigeria vs Netherlands

Spain vs Senegal

Japan vs Mexico

Brazil vs Chile

France vs Australia

Ecuador vs Italy

Paraguay vs Argentina