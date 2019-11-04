Toke Makinwa turned 35 on Sunday, November 3rd and in a tweet, the entrepreneur and media personality says she’s going to live her best life.

35 with a new attitude. I’m going to live even more so help me GOD — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) November 4, 2019

Toke who also launched a new collection of her bag wrote: My heart is full ❤️. Thank you, Jesus, for another 365 days here on earth, thank you for your grace and mercy, thank you for my journey, the vision is yours and I’m only a vessel. I am incredibly happy 😊. It’s also @tokemakinwaluxury birthday, on this day, I introduce to you Vistosa. Feel the color, feel the energy 🍾🥂♏️😜

#TMissababygirlforlife #TMSchmoneyyyy #TMtotheworld #proudly1984

