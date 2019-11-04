British professional tennis star, Sir Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears, have welcomed their third child, a baby boy.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun, the tennis champion’s grandfather, Roy Erskine, said, “It’s a wee boy. I don’t know his name yet. I’ve seen photos. My wife is away down, she went down this morning. I’m just glad it’s over. They’re doing fine.”

It was disclosed that the child was born last week at a hospital in London, near the Wimbledon champion’s home in Oxshott, Surrey.

Murray and his wife already have two daughters together: Sophia, three, and Edie, two.

In an interview with The Times, Murray confirmed he’d be taking a short break from his sporting career to prepare for the arrival of his third child.

“I’ll definitely be taking some time off as we’ll be pretty busy with three children under the age of four,” he said.

“I’ll try to be around as much as possible in the next year, but I know my tennis career won’t go on forever so there will need to be a balance between me maximising the next few years and spending quality time with my family.

“I’m lucky in that I can train close to home, so that lets me do things like the school run wherever I can.”

Murray and Sears at the US Summer Open tournament in 2005.