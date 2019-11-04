By Taiwo Okanlawon

Super Eagles captain and winger, Ahmed Musa has returned to the pitch after a three-month injury lay off due to a knee injury, giving manager Gernot Rohr a huge boost ahead of Nigeria’s AFCON 2021 qualifier against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Rohr will be able to count on the services of captain after returning from a three month lay off in Al-Nassr in their 4-0 win over Abha on Saturday.

Before the match, Musa has not played for the Super Eagles since the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Making only his third appearance this season, the 27-year-old played seven minutes of the encounter having missed the last three months.

The former Leicester player was absent from Nigeria’s squad that played draws against Ukraine and Brazil in an international friendly encounter.

However, his return to action will serve as a major boost to Rohr’s hopes of getting the maximum points in games against Benin and Lesotho.

Taking to social media after making a cameo appearance on Saturday, Musa thanked everyone for their support while he was injured.

“It’s so good to be back to the game I love and to make it a lot more special is the great outpour of love and prayers I got from my family, friends, supporters and all the fans of Al Nassr FC.

“Special thanks to the medical team, teammates and the entire management for standing by me,” he wrote on Twitter.

Musa is one of the four players recalled by coach Gernot Rohr for the AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Nigeria team have been drawn in Group L in the AFCON 2021 qualifiers and will start his campaign against Benin on November 13, before playing Lesotho four days later.