A 6.3 magnitude earthquake has been reported in Chile and felt also in the capital of Santiago.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake struck near the Coquimbo and rocked the country’s central coastal region Monday evening.

Early reports from the EMSC said the earthquake struck approximately 183 kilometers northwest of the Chilean capital of Santiago.

It is not known yet the extent of damage done by the earthquake.