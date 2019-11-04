By Jennifer Okundia

The long-awaited and most anticipated Nollywood blockbuster, Living In Bondage: Breaking Free premiered on Saturday, November 2 at Filmhouse Lekki, with a cast including Ramsey Nouah, Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, and Munachi Abii.

Celebrities like Ini Edo, Inidima Okojie, Idia Aisien, Jemima Osunde, Antolecky, Nse Ikpe Etim amongst others graced the lovely occasion, in celebration of Nollywood’s latest.

The advance press screening by Play Network which premiered on Wednesday, October 30th, hosted creative movie critics, and journalists at Filmhouse, Oniru.

This screening is part of the film’s production and release cycle, and it took place in the plush, low seat-count theater with excellent projection and sound equipment, featuring special interviews and spoken remarks by producers, writers, and phenomenal actors.

Living In Bondage: Breaking Free hits cinemas on November 8, 2019.