Three soldiers and a civilian have been arrested for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery by the Edo State Police Command.

While confirming the arrest on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Chidi Nwabuzo, said the three soldiers and civilian were being interrogated by the state command’s head of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Superintendent Richard Balogun.

The soldiers were identified as Corporal Collins Ameh of the 3 Division, Jos; Lance Corporal Balogun Taiwo of the 35 Battalion, Katsina; and Private Evans Isibor of the Artillery Brigade, Owerri, who is on special duty in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The civilian member of the gang was identified as Goodluck Igbenebor.

Their arrest followed an investigation that revealed that the military personnel had been involved in a series of kidnappings in Agenebode, Fugar and other areas of the state.

Ameh and Balogun were said to have kidnapped one Mr Joseph Otono on October 30, 2019, in Fugar.

Otono was said to have been released later after a ransom was paid by his relations.

Isibor was said to have kidnapped one Mohammed Hassan in Agenebode on October 14, 2019.